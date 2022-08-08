Some people don’t recognize the difference. We hope most do.
Those who do not seem to think our opinion of Alex Jones and his trial in a defamation lawsuit filed by the parents of one of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut equates to an invitation to sue mainstream media for their “lies.”
First, anyone can sue anybody. Winning? That’s a different matter.
But there’s a key difference between what Alex Jones and his media company, Free Speech Systems, did and what mainstream media does. Jones peddled a lie for years, despite having knowledge of the truth. He claimed Sandy Hook was nothing but a hoax.
Of course, Jones peddled and profited off many other false claims that had sway over his faithful listeners, but this despicable false claim, which he repeated time and time again, gnawed away at the hearts, souls and very being of those parents whose little children were gunned down.
Again, he knew his claims that Sandy Hook was a hoax was itself a hoax, a lie, a fabrication that garnered him followers and dollars. Only when faced with the loss of millions of dollars in damages did Jones admit that he now believes Sandy Hook did happen, that 27 lives were snuffed out in a matter of minutes.
Unlike mainstream media — and the Index-Journal, if you wish to lump us into that category — when faced with the truth he did not correct himself. He waited until the truth took aim for his bank account.
We fully realize we can, will and do make errors in our reporting from time to time. Not deliberately, and not with any intent to skew the facts or craft a story to feed some ulterior motive. No, we simply try our best to report on news and events in our readership area, but when we discover an error ourselves or an error is brought to our attention we act quickly and deliberately to correct it.
Truth is truth, and it’s defensible.
Lies are lies, and indefensible when they are perpetuated even in the face of truth.
Honest mistakes made that are subsequently corrected are regrettable, but also defensible. Hiding mistakes is not.
There is no equating Alex Jones and his ilk with any reputable media outlet. We have no desire to keep up with the Joneses who lack ethics and even an ounce of decency.