Thank you, State Transportation Infrastructure Bank. The $38 million you gave Greenwood County will help tremendously with the widening of Highway 246, a major industrial corridor featuring Teijin, Ascend Performance Materials, Lonza, Fujifilm and Velux. These industries in turn employ a number of the county’s residents.
Widening the designated stretch of road will provide a measure of traffic congestion relief and allow for expansion of additional business and industry.
While we realize some people will not be happy with the project and likely were not happy with some of the existing growth and expansion of industry they view as encroaching on them, these are inevitable steps in any county that seeks to grow, provide residents jobs, increase its tax base, diversify its portfolio. It is not a good idea, for example, to put all your proverbial eggs in one basket. Think Greenwood Mills, for example. Or, on a smaller scale, think Riegel Mill and what its departure did to Ware Shoals.
When we shared the news Friday of the infusion of funds from the state, a wide range of comments from readers flowed in. What caught our eye the most, however, were the comments about the need to fix other roads and bridges.
Hey, we are right there with you, folks. To an extent.
The county cannot take the $38 million and divert it to another project. These dollars were applied for and given for a specific purpose. Moreover, the county was in competition for funding. It had to show a need, an economic benefit that would result from the project. And what likely cinched the win for the county is not only the voters’ support for the penny sales tax to provide $12 million in funding, but also that the Upper Savannah Council of Governments put the project on its list of transportation priorities, along with getting the Department of Transportation to agree to manage the project.
Sure, we know a bridge has been out at Airport Road where it crosses Rocky Creek for what seems like an eternity. We’ve commented, with a degree of frequency, on the condition of Grace Street and other roads. We know about the frequency of wheel alignments thanks to potholes and the wear on tires resulting from some poor road conditions.
But this widening project is an apple and those are oranges. At least when it comes to funding. Because it’s important to make a distinction. Some roads belong to the city, some to the state, some to the county. They are not all funded from the same pot.
So while we too would like to see some other areas get some attention, we also know that this Highway 246 project has the potential to bring additional business and jobs to the area. And perhaps that will translate into additional dollars being available to repair bridges, patch potholes and the like.