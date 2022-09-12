Thank you, State Transportation Infrastructure Bank. The $38 million you gave Greenwood County will help tremendously with the widening of Highway 246, a major industrial corridor featuring Teijin, Ascend Performance Materials, Lonza, Fujifilm and Velux. These industries in turn employ a number of the county’s residents.

Widening the designated stretch of road will provide a measure of traffic congestion relief and allow for expansion of additional business and industry.

