Yesterday — what’s now widely known as Giving Tuesday — reminds us that not all gifts given during this season need to be wrapped up in a box or come from a physical or online store.
Sometimes the best gift you can give someone is done in their honor and not something they might wear or have to stick on a shelf where it will gather dust.
You might ponder that fact this season, especially as you ponder what to get for those “hard to buy for” people on your shopping list.
If you find yourself thinking they want for little or nothing and cannot even imagine something they’d even need, then consider making a donation to a local nonprofit in their honor.
Think about it. No feigned look of appreciation on their face for receiving yet another this or that they already have and no surprises for you in the event you wind up at an area thrift store and find the very gift you gave sitting on a shelf at a hugely discounted price than you paid.
Instead, think of what good your gift can and will do in helping others through the work of the nonprofit. Believe us, there are many worthy nonprofits at work in the Lakelands now and all year long.
And if you think about it, isn’t that really what this season is about? It’s about giving to others. A gift in a box with pretty paper and a bow on it will likely bring a smile to the face of the recipient, but imagine the impact — the far greater impact — your gift to a nonprofit can and will have in the community. If that doesn’t elicit a smile from the gift recipient, we cannot imagine why. Unless, that is, he or she is a Scrooge who has yet to be visited by the Ghost of Christmas Future.