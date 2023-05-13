Yes, it’s a special day when those fortunate enough to yet be able to enjoy the company and sage advice of their mothers do something special for them to reflect their love and appreciation for her.
It’s a special day when mothers can have an extra dose of love, affection and hugs from their children and know that they really did do a good job, their best job as moms.
However, it is hardly a happy day for all moms. Nor is it a happy occasion for all children. We would do well to realize and know that as doing so can give us a deeper appreciation for our own good circumstances.
Consider Jillian McDonald of Ninety Six. Returning from Dollywood only days ago, her family was in a terrible wreck. Her 13-year-old son, Carson, succumbed to his injuries.
Consider Cynthia Dorsey, the mother of Austin “Grey” Hamlett who, at age 22, was killed in a wreck last summer.
Those are but two tragic tales that hit close to home in the Lakelands.
Now, consider the more than 200 mass shootings that have taken place in this nation since Jan. 1.
Imagine the heartache and devastation that consumes mothers and mothers’ children this Mother’s Day weekend as they try to come to terms with the senseless loss of their loved ones whose lives were randomly snuffed out in America’s perilous cycle of mass shootings.
Think of these people this weekend. Then, if you are so fortunate as to be with your mothers or if you are mothers who are so fortunate as to be with your children, express your love, show your love and make those hugs extra firm and longer than usual.