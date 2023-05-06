Hey, how’s your credit rating?
If you wanted to buy a new car, boat or house, wouldn’t you want to do something quickly to remedy the situation if your credit rating was so low that all the banks you visited turned you down for a loan?
Now let’s say that you have oversight of a small municipality’s operation and budget. And let’s say you rely on funds coming from the county you’re in, funds for festivals and the like. In order to get those funds, you have to be able to show the county that your books are in order.
To do that is a process similar to getting an individual’s credit rating. It’s not Experian or one of the others that pores over your expenses and checks to see if you are remiss in paying your credit cards and other bills. Instead, an independent professional accounting firm audits the books to ensure the municipality’s income and expenses are kosher.
However, the Town of Ninety Six finds itself in a pickle — again — this year. And it’s not a kosher pickle. The town has yet to produce its 2021 audit. As a result, Greenwood County is withholding dollars the town had requested and desperately hoped it would receive for its Festival of Stars and the Light Up Our Town Christmas lights.
It’s not as if this is breaking news for the town. Steffanie Dorn, county treasurer, sent a letter to the town’s tourism director, Justin Parker, back in June to say 15 grand for the festival was being withheld.
It reads, in part, “However, the County Council is extremely concerned about issuing funds to the Town when financial audits continue to be delinquent. Funds will not be made available for drawdown until audits for Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021 are completed for the Town.” Did you catch a couple of key phrases there? “Extremely concerned” and “continue to be delinquent.”
It’s also not as if this is the town’s first audit rodeo, nor is it the first time it has fallen off right out of the gate at the rodeo. The town’s 2020 audit was nearly 21 months overdue when submitted to the auditing firm.
Mayor Mike Rowe said the 2021 audit process began in late August, which means it’s been nearly eight months with no report on the town’s financial standing. The City of Greenwood and Greenwood County have shared that they typically get their audit reports back within four to six months. It would seem reasonable too that they have some heftier books and records to review than a town the size of Ninety Six.
Rowe is laying blame at the feet of the auditors, the same company the town used for its overdue 2020 audit. Yet, the town apparently has not done all it can to get a report, aside from some email exchanges and calls, even though without an audit Ninety Six stands to leave some county money on the table, which it can ill-afford to do.
Meanwhile, on the same day when the town is faced with its audit dilemma, over at the high school, students were getting lessons in handling money. Through a Mad City Money simulation put on by Founders Federal Credit Union, they learned about budgeting their money, a lesson they can carry into adulthood.
Maybe the credit union could help the town. Or maybe some of the high school students who gained useful knowledge through the simulation can graduate and run for a town office or get appointed to a town position.
At the very least, if town management says the problem is with the accounting firm it has previously used, perhaps it is time to shop around. Have a clean slate with a new firm and hope for an equally clean audit. Or get the town’s attorney involved to investigate what the holdup is. That is, if the firm really is the one at fault here considering the town’s audit history.
We would advise against Ninety Six getting a title loan to get the festival and holiday lights dollars, however. The town might wind up without a fleet of police cars if it did.