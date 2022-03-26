Intervention.
Sometimes it becomes necessary.
A family member refuses to get treatment for addiction. Family intervenes in what is often a final effort to change their loved one’s destructive path.
A public school district is in disarray, its elected school board and paid administrative staff cannot institute measures to correct an otherwise downward spiral the district is taking, a spiral that ultimately fails its students. The state board of education intervenes, takes the reins and gets the district back on course or, in some cases, shuts the district down and merges it with a neighboring viable district.
More and more, it appears that intervention is exactly what the town of Ninety Six desperately needs.
It is grossly in the rears in getting its 2020 audit completed and turned into the state Treasurer’s office. Financial audits are due within 13 months of the end of the town’s fiscal year. Ninety Six’s audit deadline came the end of last October. As for the 2021 audit, forget it. No movement on it because 2020 has yet to be done.
A Freedom of Information request filed with the town by the Index-Journal on March 8, 2021 took many months to fulfill. The request was part of the newspaper’s “Uncovered” project conducted in collaboration with the Post and Courier.
Ketekash Crump-Lukie, the town’s clerk and treasurer, verbally acknowledged receipt of the paper’s request, telling a staff writer that she was working on it. Two months later, on May 6, we again asked the status of the request.
She replied: “I have to redact all the account numbers from the bank statements and credit card statements. My goal is to have hard copies to you by next Friday (May 14).”
On June 11, 2021, we again asked the status of fulfilling our request.
The response: “It has indeed been a struggle: I am trying to finish our current audit, your documents, 3 or 4 other annual audits over the past two months, more FOIA, working on the budget, and dealing with” a family member’s death.
We’re not unsympathetic, especially when it comes to dealing with a close family member’s death. We understand all too well the difficulties that come with a small staff and much to juggle. But should it have taken nearly eight months to get the FOIA request fulfilled? We are, it seems, in good company with the state Treasurer’s office that yet awaits one and, soon, two audits from the town of Ninety Six.
Mayor Mike Rowe, members of town council, we think it’s time for someone in a higher state office to perform an intervention.