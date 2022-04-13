It’s a real shame that we do not have better rules of the roads — ethics laws, that is — that would have negated the need for the chief justice of the state Supreme Court to have to step in and remove a former judge from what might be a legal situation but emits a putrid smell. Maybe these recent events emanating from Greenwood County relative to how foreclosure auctions are conducted will result in a statewide tightening up of ethics rules. Maybe. We can hope so.
Know what else is a bit of a shame, but also a godsend?
We’ll tell you that as well.
That it takes journalists digging through the stink to cause others to take notice and, consequently, take action.
Make no mistake. We appreciate the watchdog investigative arm of Charleston’s Post and Courier and the opportunities we have had to work with them. And we’ve done our own investigative work of this nature in the past. Painful as it is for some to remember, recall the reporting we did several years back on the indistrict expense fund Greenwood County Council had established for itself.
Here’s a takeaway for newspaper readers to consider. You might not always agree with your newspaper’s opinions, you might not be pleased with every story it produces, but rest assured that without them, readers would be very much in the dark about a good many unethical and even illegal activities taking place among the people who serve them in elected and appointed posts.
That might sound like we are giving ourselves a pat on the back and, to an extent, we are giving ours and other community newspapers a pat on the back. But really, it’s more of a reminder of the important role newspapers have in their communities — even when there are times they make you angry or upset you.
As we like to say, we exist to reflect, as best we can, the community we serve. That means seeing the good, the bad and the ugly at times.