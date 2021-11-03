There is no discounting the importance of learning how tragically wrong things went late last month during the filming of Alec Baldwin’s “Rust.”
The accidental discharge of what is labeled a “prop gun” resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding of director Joel Souza.
Of course, it’s important to learn the facts and answer key questions. Why are live rounds even on a movie set, for example? Who loaded the gun? Who failed to follow safety protocol? What will be the charges and who will be charged? What impact will this have on future filming endeavors? We hope plenty.
But a TV newscast this week on some of the story’s latest developments resulted in a conversation that gave rise to a relevant point or two.
Why — and we will dare use the term here — is mainstream media devoting so much time and attention to this particular story? Is it because it involves a celebrity actor and SNL personality? Is it network news’ version of “Entertainment Tonight,” which is fraught with so much non-essential news that feeds viewers celeb appetite?
Would mainstream television media not serve the public better by focusing more attention on gang shootings, drug addiction and overdose deaths, depression and anxiety that leads to suicide?
Of course, the answer is yes in all cases.
News is ever-changing, as are people’s interest in the news. Remember the collapse of the condominium in Surfside, Florida in June? It captured everyone’s attention for days and, for most of us, is but a fleeting memory now.
That is, to an extent, the nature of news and our the attention we — the collective we — give it. News comes and goes in cycles, as does the attention we give to particular stories in the news. That’s especially true with respect to television news.
Maybe the question we should all ask ourselves is not whether news presented by mainstream television media matters or gets too much or too little coverage, but rather whether we just accept what is presented and let it shape and define our scope of interest.
After all, there are news sources beyond TV.