Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Admitting the mistake is the right thing, and we trust an honest mistake was made and a lesson was learned that will benefit county council and the public going forward.

We, as well as a county resident, were critical of Abbeville County Council’s decision to head behind closed doors in October to effectively reconsider how much in accommodations tax dollars it would dole out to the Chamber of Commerce. That body had sought a $55,000 allocation, which council reduced to $25,000. A Chamber representative present at that meeting voiced disappointment about the decision, which then led to council’s vote to enter into executive session to discuss the matter. That vote was in clear violation of the state’s Freedom of Information Act, which clearly defines what public bodies can discuss behind closed doors.