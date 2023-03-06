Joni Mitchell was an appropriate choice to be honored last week as this year’s recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

The award honors a musician’s lifetime contributions to popular music, and at 79, Mitchell has certainly achieved that. She has been in declining health and many who likely did not think they would hear her sing again were pleasantly surprised last year when she joined Brandi Carlile on stage at the Newport Folk Festival and sang while comfortably seated.

