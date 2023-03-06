Joni Mitchell was an appropriate choice to be honored last week as this year’s recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
The award honors a musician’s lifetime contributions to popular music, and at 79, Mitchell has certainly achieved that. She has been in declining health and many who likely did not think they would hear her sing again were pleasantly surprised last year when she joined Brandi Carlile on stage at the Newport Folk Festival and sang while comfortably seated.
Musicians have a way of shaping our lives. Granted, not always for the best, but rest assured that each generation reflects fondly on the songs and musicians they grew up with. Listening to those songs takes us back in time, conjures up good — mostly good, we hope — memories. What we fondly recall as “the good ole days” when music was good.
While they still live and when they yet perform, even well into their seventh and eighth decade of life, we cling to those memories. We also mourn the loss of those musicians as we witness their aging and eventual but certain deaths.
Mitchell’s honor brings to mind some of those musicians that we do not want to lose, even though we know we will. Their deaths chip away at our own years, when their influences are felt that deeply.
Tony Bennett kept crooning into his 90s, even cutting albums with other performers such as Lady Gaga and Diana Krall. At 94, he’s had to quit performing publicly.
You can no doubt list any number of others that matter to you but know will likely be silenced before too long. Willie Nelson, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Bob Dylan and Mick Jagger come to mind. Keith Richards, as we all know, is the odd man out. He’ll likely still be playing and singing and smoking cigarettes at 110.
We will miss these musicians when they pass, but so long as we are able we can reminisce about our youths, reflect on “the good ole days” and the music that helped shape who we are because while they might be silenced, never to write and perform again, the music and songs they gave us never does die.