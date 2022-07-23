Wasted space in the newspaper.
That’s how some readers have reacted to published stories about Alex Murdaugh. The ever-evolving story of a powerful Lowcountry attorney has captivated the state and now the nation for more than a year now.
Updated: July 23, 2022 @ 4:14 am
It has been 13 months since Murdaugh’s wife and son were shot to death on the family’s remote hunting estate and now Murdaugh finds himself charged with their murders.
We won’t bog down this space with a full recap of all the mystery and tangled legal web that Murdaugh finds himself in. Most readers either know the details well or are, at the very least, fairly familiar with this tale that, were it not true, would be a No. 1 bestseller. It is as captivating, if not more so, than Netflix’s miniseries “Ozark,” which itself seemed to be pure fantasy.
But we think the Murdaugh case warrants newspaper column inches and ink not so much because it satisfies the voyeur in many of us, but because it points to a pervasive problem.
This is not the same stuff as “ET” coverage of celebs who divorce and remarry, which many people quickly gobble up. No, this is bigger and more important than that.
Here you have the tragic case of a man who likely thinks — or, at least thought — his name and position alone could serve as Teflon coating. Above the law, above reproach, able to outsmart anyone, in control and able to emerge victorious. But all that has been unraveling the past year.
And what makes this tale bigger and worthy of coverage? His lineage and what likely gave him a sense of invincibility. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather controlled the legal strings of Colleton and Hampton counties for nearly a century.
That, readers, takes us right back to the issue of our state’s legal system in general, a system in which lawyers are elected to write and pass laws in our state while too often putting themselves above the law. A system in which elected lawyers directly influence who becomes a judge and, just as important, who remains a judge.
Justice is not blind. It operates a great deal on the premise of who you know and in whose favor you remain.
