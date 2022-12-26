Those who know Edith Childs also know those and, no doubt, many more words can be used to describe her.
These descriptors apply to Edith Childs the nurse, Edith Childs the school board member and, most especially, to Edith Childs the now-former Greenwood County Councilwoman.
This past week, “Miss Edith,” as many affectionately call her, wrapped up her 24th year of serving her constituency and county as a member of the county council.
Appropriately enough, she was given a queen’s sendoff by her fellow council members, Greenwood City Council and others.
No matter the occasion, Miss Edith rarely was not dressed to the nines, as the saying goes. One came to expect to see her in one of her signature hats, always one that complemented the rest of her attire. That outward appearance also complemented who Miss Edith is on the inside.
Could anyone always agree with her vote or her politics or her position on issues? Of course not. But longtime council member Robbie Templeton summed it up so well, saying “While we have not always been on the same side of the battle, she has always respected my opinion and I’ve always respected hers. If she said it, she was going to do it. There was never going to be a doubt about that — there wasn’t going to be no waffling with Mrs. Childs.”
Miss Edith, we thank you for your years of public service. We know that whatever you did, you did it with the best of intentions and with service to your community at the forefront.
It is safe to say that whatever Miss Edith put her mind to do, she was always fired up, ready to go.