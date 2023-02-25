News from Greenwood state Rep. John McCravy is most encouraging.
McCravy shared Thursday on the Save Lake Greenwood Facebook page that the House Ways and Means Committee backs the full funding of building a dam downriver from the Conestee Dam, which, if breached, would release tons of toxins that would quickly wind their way into Lake Greenwood.
McCravy told the Index-Journal this represents a “huge step” in fending off a major disaster. We could not agree more and we, along with any of us who rely on Lake Greenwood for our drinking water, are and should be most encouraged by this news.
Next steps are for the full House to back the $47.5 million line item in the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s budget. That vote is scheduled for March 13. If that occurs, as it should, it is up to the state Senate to seal the deal.
With DHEC labeling a Conestee Dam breach the second most dangerous potential environmental disaster in the state — that’s the entire state — we cannot fathom the House and Senate voting not to sign off on this project.
McCravy said a “witch’s brew” of an environmental disaster has remained buried behind the 130-year-old dam that has long outlived its projected 50-year lifespan. That is an accurate assessment, and that brew has been lying in the sediment for far too many years.
McCravy told this newspaper he does not anticipate any opposition from his House colleagues, and we believe state Sen. Billy Garrett will doggedly seek his colleagues’ support — although if they are even remotely aware of the severity of the situation, his fellow senators should not need to be dogged. They should simply do what is right and approve the funding.
McCravy and Garrett have taken hold of this issue’s battle flag and have been diligent in seeking the funds and support of their colleagues to stave off a major disaster. They deserve thanks for doing so.