That rumor was quickly shot down, at least quicker than a Chinese spy balloon could be taken out as it drifted across the entire continental U.S.
A company that has operations in China and the U.S. is inching toward buying a real estate investment group that owns lots in McCormick County’s Savannah Lakes Village. The rumor, however, was that a Chinese company was going to build a food and distribution warehouse. However, the rumor certainly was not unfounded, thanks to wording in a press release — wording that apparently should never have been stated or written.
It turns out that Foodbase Group Inc., which is nearing the $28 million purchase agreement with SLV Windfall Group, is a subsidiary of another company, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. And that company’s CEO, Haohan Xu, issued the controversial statement via the news release, saying the acquisition would possibly position the company to “use the 500 acres of undeveloped land to build low-cost smart food warehouse and distribution centers.”
Residents of SLV had good reason to loudly ask “Say what?”
Savannah Lakes Village is a go-to destination for plenty of retirees who want to enjoy the development’s club, golf, tennis and other amenities along with its proximity to Lake Thurmond, which offers recreational opportunities. A food distribution warehouse doesn’t exactly complement such a development.
SLV Windfall’s co-CEOs, Jim Walsh and Robert Bradley, met last week with SLV residents and others to address their concerns and assured them that the agreement will not lead to commercial development within SLV and that China is not about to take ownership of SLV. Even if the spy balloon flew within SLV’s proximity on its way to Myrtle Beach and over the Atlantic Ocean, where it was finally brought down by the U.S. military.
While that is no doubt good news to residents of SLV, they might welcome the news that this could lead to Foodbase taking a hard look at undeveloped land outside of SLV for development. That would spell jobs for residents of the county and help shore up the county’s industrial base.
Mark Warner, the county’s economic development director, has some experience in the area of working out relationships and deals with Asian companies, something he did while heading up Greenwood Partnership Alliance a handful of years ago, so we have little doubt he’d succeed in such a venture in McCormick County.