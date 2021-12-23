It is very nearly here. Christmas Day is but two days away.
Despite the dips and climbs in temperature these past couple of weeks, you should be able to feel it, to sense it, to live it.
Perhaps now you are experiencing some of those same feelings you had as a child at Christmastime. It’s a time of anticipation, of joy, of wonder.
Yet, Christmas will come and then pass. It will be replaced by yet another holiday of celebration, one that focuses on the passage of time and the hopes we hold for the future — but not nearly as important as the hope and focus many of us have at Christmas.
January arrives and soon we find we are back in the grind. It’s time to renew our energies at work, to prepare for the upcoming tax season, to — well, to get back to living our daily lives, sometimes barely able to trod through the days and weeks ahead.
This has been a most trying two years for our region, for our state, for our nation and, yes, for the world. And yet, we must persevere.
Our wish for you is that as the new year arrives you can and will hold onto as much of that feeling of hope, joy and wonder you had at Christmastime, and that it will help sustain you and guide you in your daily lives.