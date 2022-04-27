Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s performance on the stand last week during a hearing to disqualify her from seeking reelection is a bit concerning, not only with respect to her mental well-being, but also her mediocre delivery.
She’s probably heard from “Jeopardy” and “The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik to say she needs to start using Neuriva. Immediately.
Her stoic face and monotone "I don't recall" and "I don't remember" responses might have been better punctuated had she borrowed from Peter Gabriel and belted out in song. It's almost as if Gabriel wrote the 1980 hit song in anticipation of Greene's testimony.
If her memory is really that bad, that alone might speak to whether she’s even fit to serve if reelected, no?