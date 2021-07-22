Ah, yes. Summer is here. Vacation time. Lake time. Pool time. Relax time.
And as many of you head out to work this morning, it’s not a bright sun that has your attention. No, it’s those alternating flashing yellow lights you’re seeing, quite possibly as that classic rock hit by Alice Cooper plays on the satellite radio.
School zone? Now?
Yep.
Most of our area’s public schools are now operating on what some prefer to call a modified schedule. That is, of course, year-round school. Classes are on for nine weeks, off for two.
And while the new schedule certainly affects students, teachers, administrators and parents the most, we all are affected. Or should be. At least, that is, we should be affected in the sense that we have heightened awareness long before the traditional August school start date.
Be aware of changing traffic patterns near schools. Be aware of increased foot traffic as well, as kids who live near the schools they attend might be crossing busy streets and highways. That’s the case in the mornings and in the afternoons when school lets out.
This past year was not the best chapter in the books thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Let’s all do our part to make the 2021-22 school year a great chapter by being more aware that school’s no longer out for the summer.