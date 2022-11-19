Thank you, Mack Beaty.
Beaty, an Abbeville County resident, did two things this past week.
One, he rightfully questioned County Council’s use of executive session. Make that misuse of executive session. Better yet, make that abuse of executive session.
We too wondered how the council could justify meeting behind closed doors to discuss its allocation of accommodations tax money to one body, the Chamber of Commerce, after a Chamber representative complained about the low amount it was allocated.
Indeed, as it should, the council voted in public session on the dispensation of the tax dollars to various groups requesting it, but then opted — and in clear violation of the state’s open meetings laws as outlined in the Freedom of Information Act — to discuss behind closed doors whether it should revisit the amount given. Lo and behold, the members of council exited the meeting and doled out an additional $5,000 to the Chamber. This was no legal counsel matter, not discussion of a contract under negotiation and certainly not a personnel matter for council to take up behind closed doors. No, they obviously didn’t want Chamber reps or anyone else, for that matter, to hear them hashing out whether to cave to a request for more money. Taxpayer money, that is.
Two — and in many ways this is the most important — Beaty raised people’s awareness. At least, we hope so. He raised people’s awareness that holding elected officials and taxpayer-funded government’s accountable and ensuring they are transparent in what they do with taxpayer dollars is not a function or responsibility or privilege belonging only to media.
On the contrary, the state’s Freedom of Information Act was created as the public’s toolbox for accessing information it rightfully should have. Granted, the FOIA toolbox doesn’t have all the heavy-duty tools one needs. If a governmental body opts to ignore a request for public information, which many do all too often, FOIA is more like a wiffle ball bat than an MLB Louisville Slugger.
Still, FOIA belongs as much to anyone among the voting and taxpaying public as it does to media outlets which, admittedly, tend to apply it more than the public in efforts to access and share information they know or believe the public should have.
Want to know more about your rights under the state’s Freedom of Information Act? Great! And you don’t have to carry around a 24-page booklet. In today’s digital era, the South Carolina Press Association has available — and at no cost to you — both the law itself as it resides on the government’s website and the Public Official’s Guide to Compliance with South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act, which helps explain each element in lay terms.
For the law itself, the press association has provided this link: https://bit.ly/3GprhI4
For the pubic official’s guide in PDF format, simply visit this link — https://bit.ly/3El5UF7 — and download the copy to your desktop or smartphone. We suggest the smartphone location so it’s always with you when you might need it.
We suggest members of Abbeville County Council also download the public official’s guide. Seems they need to get familiar with the law. Or, we can send a few hard copies their way, if they prefer.
Thank you, Mack Beaty, and we look forward to this Abbeville County elected body’s commitment to being more transparent and in compliance with the state law in the future. If not, we hope you and other voters and taxpayers remain vocal about it.