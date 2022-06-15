Yes, everyone’s budget is stretched, perhaps nearly to the breaking point, these days. A trip to the grocery store lately means making choices rather than creating and buying what’s on the list at home. It’s gone from wants to strictly needs, and many are giving the off-brands a try.
And, with gas approaching $5 a gallon for regular unleaded, shopping trips need to be as well planned as UPS and FedEx drivers plan their delivery routes to be the most efficient.
Given the skyrocketing prices wrought of late by inflation, it’s easy to resort to “every man (and woman) for him (or her) self.” And for their families’ needs.
Understanding and responding to the needs of others can be tough in these trying economic times, which might explain why our annual effort to put box fans in the homes of those most needy is not doing as well as in past years.
What someone spent on a fan to help a needy elderly person or family with no air-conditioning or good ventilation where they live now pays for a few gallons of gas.
We get it. People have difficult choices to make, and buying a fan for someone else might not make the top of the list today. If that’s the case, we understand. But if you might have a few bucks to spare, if you can forego a want in order to buy someone else’s need, then we and The Salvation Army would appreciate it.
The Army identifies those whose needs are real, and they are out there in our community, enduring one of the hottest weeks on record.
If you can help, all we ask is that you buy how ever many box fans you can afford to, bring them by the Index-Journal offices at 610 Phoenix St. between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. We’ll arrange delivery to the Army. If sending a check directly to the Army is easier, they’ll gladly take the donation and buy fans for those in need. Checks can be sent to The Salvation Army of Greenwood, P.O. Box 1453, Greenwood, SC 29648.
It’s hot as you know what this summer, but if you can, please be a heavenly angel and provide someone in your community a little relief from the heat. You can find them in most of the big box stores and even in some of the discount stores.