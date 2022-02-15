Abbeville County, you have bigger matters to consider other than where the statue of John C. Calhoun next stands. You have public school issues, economic development needs and more that ought to top your to-do list.
OK, we understand there’s an element of pride in that Calhoun was born in Abbeville County and, certainly, there’s a bit of logic if not also a bit of irony that the cradle and deathbed of the confederacy would wind up as home to the statue.
But let’s recall the full story behind Calhoun and what the former vice president of these United States stood and advocated for. Abbeville County cannot and certainly should not ignore its role in our nation’s history, but lobbying to get Calhoun’s statue relocated from Charleston to Abbeville might leave a bad taste in some mouths as it could be viewed as a longing for the past, the past that was near and dear to Calhoun’s heart. That’s hardly what present-day Abbeville city or county needs.
As we noted last week, we think it more appropriate that Calhoun and other statues, monuments and memorials to the confederacy be housed in a central museum, preferably in Columbia.
But if Abbeville County winds up in possession of the statue, we certainly would hope it would not be mounted in the city square. The backyard of the Burt-Stark Mansion would be a more appropriate spot.
It just seems the county’s focus ought to be more on its future and less on its past.