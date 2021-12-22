Ahhhhhh. Nothing like the joy of seeing Christmas decorations, happy shoppers, friends and coworkers gathering for parties.
Nothing like the sound of Christmas music, old and new, with the possible exception of (insert your least favorite song here and we’ll list Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”)
Nothing like the splendor and warmth of church programs and services at Christmastime. The kids’ performances are great because, after all, you never know who will go rogue, off script or simply off the stage. The cantatas and other adult special performances tie that special bow around what really is Christmas.
This is that time of year when people set aside their differences, reach into their hearts and serve up compassion, love, understanding and, as Mims Mobley noted in his letter to the editor, forgiveness.
Or is it?
One reading couple — make that former reading couple — wrote a Dear John letter. In their goodbye, they noted that we don’t know our audience. In short, if we print a viewpoint or column that doesn’t match their own views, it’s goodbye, Earl.
And once again we were left to wonder whatever happened to the days when, as they do now, newspapers published a mix of viewpoints and people either nodded in agreement or shook their heads in disagreement. Sometimes, they’d even put pen to paper to write a letter siding with the author or pointing out the error of his views.
That note arrived late last week only to be followed this week by another that reminded us that we know we have an audience, and it’s one that will sometimes like what they read, sometimes not like what they read, but they continue reading nonetheless. Our audience is as diverse as any. We are not Fox vs. CNN, for example. Instead, we try to bring as many sides to the table as are available, in subscriber views, syndicated views and editorial cartoonists’ views.
That second letter, by the way, buoyed our spirits because it acknowledged the work done by small community newspapers and recognized the importance of and value in newspapers that cover their communities and serve as watchdogs.
What a shame those days of yore are disappearing, not only among those in political offices whom we elect, but also among newspaper audiences.
For shame we cannot be more like those family members who have differences big and small, yet are able and willing to get together at Christmas and celebrate their relationships.