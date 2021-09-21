Lakelands governments, take a cue from your neighbors in Columbia.
If any town or city manager or elected official in the Lakelands has a concern about Act 66, which gives people with concealed weapons permits the OK to carry their weapons in the open, we understand and share your concerns.
As alarming as the new law might be to many, it does at least contain restrictions local governments can enact. And should. Columbia’s city council passed such restrictions earlier this month.
They can restrict the open carrying of firearms on public property where permitted events, such as protests, rallies, fairs, parades and festivals are to take place. Local governments will have to have a sign displayed at these events, letting people know whether open carrying of a weapon is allowed, and the signage and notification come with their own set of rules. Rules can be found in the SC Code Section 23-31-235©.
Yes, of course we realize that applying such restrictions is no guarantee that people will not then carry a concealed weapon, especially if they plan to use the weapon. But it does give local government an upper hand on maintaining control at various events. Should someone yet decide to carry a concealed weapon, well let’s just hope law enforcement’s presence can and will handle any issue that arises. Far better, in our view, to avoid widespread carrying and display of firearms where they need not be and where the vast majority of people would hope they would not be.