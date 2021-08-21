What’s going on in our year-plus long COVID-19 era?
Positive cases are climbing.
Deaths are once again climbing too.
Hospitalizations are up.
Children are contracting the virus at a rapid rate.
The delta variant has taken hold and is largely responsible for the surge in hospitalizations, deaths and the increase in children becoming sick.
No one said the vaccines developed and released by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were a cure-all, but they have been proven to ward off COVID-19 and at least reduce its impact on most people’s health in the event they contract the virus.
The vaccines are also believed to be helpful in the fight against the delta variant. Boosters might be needed as vaccine efficacy can and likely will wane. Think flu shot. It’s not just one and done. It’s advisable to get a flu shot each year. That a booster is on the horizon should come as no surprise.
Children under age 12 are not yet cleared to receive any of the vaccines.
Proper types and wearing of masks aid in preventing the spread of the virus.
Some lawmakers and governors, however, think only parents and guardians should decide whether children should mask up in schools. That, despite the evidence that masks aid in preventing the spread of the virus.
Here in South Carolina, contrary to that information being readily available and even acknowledged, the attorney general is suing the state’s capital city because it has implemented a mask mandate in defiance of state law. Here again, to hell with home rule, which Gov. Henry McMaster repeatedly cited as his reason for not issuing a statewide mask mandate when the virus blanketed the state last year.
And what about the vaccines again? Any data available on that?
Why, yes there is.
Here’s a snapshot of the month of July, provided by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control:
— Out of 14,262 reported cases, 88% of the people were not fully vaccinated.
— Out of 550 reported hospitalizations, 77% of patients were not fully vaccinated.
— Out of 110 reported deaths, 79% were not fully vaccinated.
Was the U.S. surgeon general wrong about the effects of cigarette smoking?
Did Jonas Salk dupe us all?
Measles, mumps, rubella — the long list of viruses that virologists and medical science have largely tamped down to near non-existence — would seem to support the premise that masks plus vaccines can and do work.
Again, we have to ask, is it better to do all we can in this modern world of ours to save lives or should we just let this virus and all its mutations run its course, thin out the weaker ones among the human race and be done?
Is this a far stretch from those who support euthanasia or purifying a race?
Live and let die. Seems contrary to how we should behave as human beings.