For the purposes of this writing, let’s set aside our individual views on the topic of abortion. Instead, let’s simply look at our state’s long-serving Sen. Lindsey Graham and ask a simple, three-letter word. Why?
Why do South Carolinians continue to send him to Washington, D.C. when he perpetually makes hard and frequent tacks in the political waters?
Remember when Graham was — or seemed to be, at least — a more reasonable and rational voice, one who was willing to listen to others and seek compromise?
Remember when he and former Sen. John McCain appeared to be unified voices of reason, even when under great fire from their own troops?
Remember when the Palmetto State’s tea party called for his ouster because he refused to toe the tea leaves lineup and again seemed poised to stand on his own principles and beliefs for what he thought was right for the state and nation?
Remember when he sought the presidency and launched massive verbal missile attacks on opponent Donald Trump?
And remember when he seemed to take aim at President Trump for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol?
If you do remember all that, then surely you also recall how he cowered following McCain’s death. He was like a soldier without his shield. And when Trump became the GOP’s nominee for president, Graham very nearly took the lead in the lineup to bow and kiss the ring. We chose “ring,” but another word is more appropriate.
Our senator even backed down from his Jan. 6 rant and threw his support to the former president, even signing on to the stolen election lie. He, a military veteran and law and order guy, has even thrown the FBI under the bus following the agency’s descent on Mar-a-Lago and the removal of classified documents sought by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Graham, who supposedly is anti big government and pro states’ rights, now surprises both sides of the aisle with proposed legislation that would outright ban abortion nationwide — that’s nationwide — after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
So why do the voters keep sending him back to D.C.? The answer goes back to how Graham sails the political waters. He gets the most out of the wind by choosing courses that are most likely to garner him the support he needs to remain in the Senate and, perhaps, steer a course that will bring him ashore at the White House one day.