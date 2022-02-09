We agree with Mayor Brandon Smith, whose guest column appears on this page today.
We too have been watching the story unfold about Greenwood Genetic Center’s future. We too have heard the rumors and legitimate concerns raised within the community.
There is no denying that GGC has been and remains a crown jewel in the Emerald City’s crown. In Greenwood County’s crown, for that matter, and beyond as GGC’s reach is international.
Nothing remains the same, no matter how much any of us want it to be. Our children don’t always do or become what we thought or wanted. Our businesses do not always remain what they set out to be. They can grow and evolve, or they can become stagnant and die. Technology is ever-evolving. And the entire health care industry has evolved out of sheer necessity.
As the mayor noted in his guest view, which he originally shared on his personal Facebook page, we want and need to believe that the best interests of GGC are at play in the current evolution. Dr. Roger Stevenson has been nothing but a caring parent, if you will, in raising GGC from birth to its current status. Likewise, Dr. Steven Skinner has been praised in his leadership role at GGC. We hope and trust that the parties involved in any negotiated changes that are afoot want the stellar research center to thrive, and do so while maintaining its large footprint here in Greenwood.
For now, let us not rush to any conclusions — especially uninformed or ill-informed conclusions. It is safe to say that to a person, we all realize the value of GGC as a neighbor and, more important, as a leader in genetics research, and the life-saving and life-changing developments that research can and will bring.