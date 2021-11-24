Turkey. Thanks.
Dressing. Thanks.
Cranberry casserole. Thanks.
Jellied cranberry. Thanks, if any is left on the store shelves.
Side dishes. Thanks.
Pies, cakes and other desserts. Thanks.
Tableware for serving dinner. Thanks.
Beverages, even if only clean water. Thanks.
Cost of Thanksgiving dinner. Thanks, at least if you were yet able to have all or most of your traditional meal, even at a higher cost.
A roof over your head. Thanks.
A warm and secure home in which to feast. Thanks.
Friends. Thanks.
Family. Thanks.
Cost of gas to travel for the holiday. Here again, thanks at the very least, if you were able to fill up the tank and make the trip. Sure, it hurts the wallet, but be grateful.
Able to set aside petty differences while having Thanksgiving with family. Thanks.
Able to acknowledge and live in the knowledge that not everything has to or should come down to partisan politics. Thanks.
See? If you put your mind to it — and some of you will most certainly have to do that in order to resist certain urges and utterances — you can have a most happy Thanksgiving by focusing on all that is good, all that really matters, all that binds us together.
Otherwise, you might as well start tomorrow morning off with a shout of “Let’s go, Thanksgiving!”