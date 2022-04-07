As the atrocities continue to be carried out in Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s military, as the circus winds down in what should have been a more civilized confirmation hearing of a U.S. Supreme Court nominee, as tornadic activity has yet again ravaged parts of the South, we could all use a little diversion.
That diversion for some will take place in person this week, just an hour or so down the road, depending on traffic. Others will simply have to turn on their big screen and enjoy.
Yes, it’s Masters Week and even though the heaven-on-earth golf tournament is played in Augusta, it’s near enough to the Lakelands for us all to claim it. And love it. Even non-golfers check in for this tournament of tournaments.
There’s an added bonus beyond the Masters giving many of us a needed diversion from the hard news of the day. Our region benefits from Masters spillover in the form of hotel rooms being occupied and visitors spending money in our stores and restaurants.
And for a good many of us, there’s yet one more bonus to this year’s Masters, and that’s the fact that Tiger Woods is attempting a comeback. Remember 2019 when he did precisely that? And remember that was before COVID-19 shut down everything the following year, including the Masters.
Ahhhh, yes. The Masters. A great diversion with bonus material.