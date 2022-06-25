Guns. Gun laws. U.S. Supreme Court ruling on gun laws. U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Want to know what we think about all that?
Well, not today. And here’s why. The Town of Ninety Six is getting us jump-started on celebrating our nation’s independence with its Festival of Stars activities. That will be followed by more Fourth of July celebrations in the Lakelands, in Calhoun Falls and on Lake Greenwood.
So really, why use this space to comment one way or the other on the news of the week when what we should be focused on is what unites us all. OK, so Texas might be an outlier before long, but it is still part of the United States.
We should be celebrating what has built us up as a country, not focusing too much on the issues that seem to be tearing people apart and tearing the nation asunder.
Put on the red, white and blue. Grill the burgers and dogs. Attend the various festive events that are meant to be a unifying celebration of our nation’s independence and try to, at least temporarily, set aside your differences.
Sound good? Hope so. That’s what we’ll be doing this week. In fact, during this coming week you’ll see opinions from other newspapers in this spot and we’ll even give up the “Our View” space to share the views of another columnist or two.