When you were a kid, did another kid ever hit others or beat others up? If it happened on school grounds, did the teacher or principal step in and put a stop to it? Or did they hold the offender and let his victims hit him back? Probably not.
If the kid used something else to hit or beat fellow students, what was it? Maybe he was in a band and wielded a drumstick. Did the teacher or administrator dole out drumsticks to everyone to even things up for future fights? Probably not.
Let’s say the kid was inspired by the Beatles’ song and his weapon of choice was a hammer. You know, Maxwell’s silver hammer. Did the rest of the kids get hammers handed to them for defense in future fights? Probably not.
Sometimes you do have to fight back. And sometimes having an equalizer in the fight is necessary. Generally speaking, however, we try as adults to stop fights, keep them from escalating and certainly stop them from spilling over into all-out war.
So what about these shooters who walk into schools, workplaces, movie theaters and the like, armed with hundreds of rounds of flesh-ripping bullets and an assault-style rifle? Some folks would likely say everyone in that workplace, that theater or that school — well, maybe just the adults — should be carrying similar weaponry and be at the ready.
Nonsense, you say. Not everyone can buy such weapons and not everyone even wants such weapons. Moreover, not everyone can properly use such weapons.
True.
So, if that’s not a solution, how about we make sure the average person cannot own such weapons? This is not to say remove the law-abiding citizen’s right to own a hunting rifle, shotgun or handgun, but some weapons simply don’t belong in the hands of everyday people. And for good measure, let’s institute red flag laws across the nation. Will these steps be perfect? Will they prevent all future shootings? No. But they should significantly reduce the carnage.
This is not stripping the people of Second Amendment rights. No, it’s applying some sense in what has become a nation of senseless killings.