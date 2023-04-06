Sandy Smith deserves answers. She deserves closure for a tragedy that no parent should endure — the death of her child.
Her son, Stephen Smith, died nearly eight years ago in a suspicious manner. Deemed a hit-and-run, Sandy has long held a belief that her son’s death was a homicide, that his battered body was placed in the middle of a Hampton County road in the dark of night to make it appear he had been hit by a vehicle, and certainly there is sufficient evidence to lead to that conclusion.
Stephen’s case garnered renewed attention during the Alex Murdaugh trial in which the disgraced attorney was found guilty of murdering his wife and son. The surviving son, Buster, and Stephen attended the same high school. Rumors flew, as they often do, that there was some connection, that perhaps Buster had something to do with Stephen’s death. Stephen was gay, which in small-town South Carolina is often about as acceptable as interracial dating.
The Murdaugh family saga has been sensational enough. Alex stealing money from clients and feeding a prescription drug habit. Paul piloting the boat that plowed into a bridge in Beaufort County, killing Mallory Beach. Alex now serving life for the murder of wife Maggie and son Paul. Alex staging his own shooting to give the appearance of being murdered so son Buster would get insurance money. The list is long and would seem to be so much fantasy, akin to Netflix’s “Ozark,” that it couldn’t be true. But true it appears to be.
With that in mind, while easy to want to connect Stephen Smith’s death to the Murdaugh web of weirdness, we should avoid doing so and let the renewed investigation into Stephen’s death play out.
For the sake of Stephen Smith, for the sake of his mother and sister, for the sake of the truth, if it can be found out, let the investigation proceed unencumbered by more speculation, more rumor.