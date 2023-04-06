Sandy Smith deserves answers. She deserves closure for a tragedy that no parent should endure — the death of her child.

Her son, Stephen Smith, died nearly eight years ago in a suspicious manner. Deemed a hit-and-run, Sandy has long held a belief that her son’s death was a homicide, that his battered body was placed in the middle of a Hampton County road in the dark of night to make it appear he had been hit by a vehicle, and certainly there is sufficient evidence to lead to that conclusion.

Tags