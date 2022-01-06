Before you know it, it’ll be springtime in Washington, D.C. Sure, winter and all it packs must first pass, but it will.
Spring is a great time to visit the nation’s capital, especially if you can go when the cherry blossoms are on full display. It’s a good season to take in D.C.’s many, many sites. The Smithsonian, the Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, U.S. Supreme Court, the Vietnam Wall and other war memorials, and, of course, the U.S. Capitol.
If you go, we’d like to urge you not to be one of those supposed patriotic tourists who descended on the U.S. Capitol a year ago today.
Be respectful. This is where your nation’s business is conducted by the people we elect, the halls of democracy. Granted, you might not like the outcome of all the elections, but that doesn’t give anyone the right to set out on a path of destruction and insurrection. It’s not cause to incite riot, attempt to hunt down and harm or even possibly kill those you oppose.
You might think it appropriate that the mailing address for our senators includes “Senate Office Building,” which could be abbreviated as “SOB,” but let that abbreviation be the extent of how you express your dissatisfaction with a particular senator if mailing a letter. Or express your dissatisfaction at the polls next time he or she runs for reelection.
What happened in Washington a year ago today should not have happened, but cannot be changed. That chapter in our nation’s history is one of our saddest and most embarrassing. It should never, ever happen again.
We can be, should be and are better than that.