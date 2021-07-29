Silly us.
We just realized how hypocritical we’ve been for so many months. While we have long stood for individual rights and freedoms, we’ve apparently tossed all that aside in our unwarranted urging that people wear masks and get vaccinated.
By golly, no one should be made to do a damn thing they don’t want to do in this country. This is America, after all, and we were founded on individual rights and freedoms. Right?
OK, so maybe that wasn’t completely the case for Native Americans. After the lovely Thanksgiving feast and lessons on tobacco and corn, we shuffled them off to nice new homes called “reservations.”
And then there’s that little chapter in our nation’s history in which Black people were considered property.
Oh, and that chapter in the 1960s when Black citizens didn’t have the same civil rights, and couldn’t drink from the same water fountains, sit in the same bus and theater seats, enter stores through the same doors as their white counterparts.
But let’s put all that aside, shall we, and conjure up our best Mel Gibson William Wallace “Freedom!” shout from “Braveheart.” Wallace was a Scotsman, but that one simple scene really speaks so much to who we are in America, doesn’t it?
You don’t want to wear a mask to protect yourself and others? By all means, ditch the mask. Burn it, if you wish.
You don’t want to get vaccinated because it’s your right and because you cannot be sure which gospel according to Sean Hannity you should follow? By all means, don’t get it.
You want to be one of the statistics on the upper right corner of our front page? By all means, it’s your right as an American. And we’ll certainly miss you. Friends and family will likely miss you as well.
Yes, silly us. We were so misguided as to think that as vital as individual rights and freedoms are, there remain some things that supersede or should supersede individual rights. You know, things such as protecting one’s health and the health of others in the midst of a pandemic.
But hey, you have rights and you should exercise them. In fact, why should you let a restaurant owner dictate that you must wear shoes and a shirt to be served? Come to think of it, why should DHEC dictate any health regulations to restaurants, right?
If restaurant owners want to store food in non-refrigerated containers, let mold form in ice machines and not require employees to wash their hands before handling food and after bathroom visits, so what? They have rights, too. DHEC should get the heck outta the business of these struggling restaurateurs.
Taking chances with your health by patronizing those restaurants is, after all, your choice. Just like wearing a mask or getting a vaccination.
Yeah, we get it now. Please accept our apology for being so silly as to actually give a damn whether people live or die, whether we end the pandemic or stretch it out over a few more years.