It seems Abbeville County Council has been served notice.

This newspaper recently weighed in on a problematic closed-door meeting the council members had in which it discussed and subsequently voted on accommodations tax funding for the county’s Chamber of Commerce. The problem had nothing to do with council’s decision to increase the organization’s funding by $5,000, but rather the fact that discussion of the matter did not fall within the realm of what council could discuss behind closed doors — what such bodies typically refer to as executive session.

