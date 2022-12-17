It seems Abbeville County Council has been served notice.
This newspaper recently weighed in on a problematic closed-door meeting the council members had in which it discussed and subsequently voted on accommodations tax funding for the county’s Chamber of Commerce. The problem had nothing to do with council’s decision to increase the organization’s funding by $5,000, but rather the fact that discussion of the matter did not fall within the realm of what council could discuss behind closed doors — what such bodies typically refer to as executive session.
In a follow-up story on the closed-door meeting, Billy Norris, council chairperson, issued a mea culpa, saying it was a mistake on his part to allow the closed-door meeting to go forward. He further said it was a one-time gaffe, one that would not be repeated. In giving Norris and the rest of council the benefit of the doubt, we published a subsequent editorial that said we hoped a lesson was learned, that Norris was truthful in saying it was, in his long service on council, a one-time mistake, one that would not be repeated.
Then came this past week’s meeting when outgoing council member Drew Simpson gave what amounted to an exit speech in which he said “I am here to tell you that this isn’t the first time that this closed-door issue has happened and I am afraid that it will not be the last.” He cited examples.
Taxpayers of Abbeville County should appreciate Simpson and fellow resident Mack Beaty, who first drew attention to the inappropriate and illegal closed-door meeting. Elected bodies don’t much appreciate community watchdogs like Beaty, but they and the media, particularly newspapers, fulfill a watchdog role that is obviously greatly needed.
While we applaud Simpson for bringing the issue to light yet again, we do wish he had done so while serving on council. Members of any elected body doing the taxpayers’ business have a right — no, make that duty and obligation — to expose wrongdoing or, at the very least, question whether proper procedure and the law are being followed. After the fact and on the way out the door are well and good, but the people would be better served if wrongdoing and illegal activity is exposed in real time.
Others on a council might feel slighted in such instances, but the people who elected the members and who expect them to perform their jobs legally and properly will ultimately be grateful. Or they should be. After all, serving on an elected body is doing the people’s business and is not a cocktail social or church gathering where exchanging niceties is the norm.
This message is applicable to all elected bodies, by the way. It is not germane only to Abbeville County Council. Don’t wait for the media or someone else to call out a wrong or violation of law if you, a serving member, already know about it.
Elected members of any town, city or county council or school board should take this message to heart and practice what many public schools are telling their students to do: If you see something, say something.