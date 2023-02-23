He might not have waded as deep into the troubled waters as his BFF and CNN colleague, Chris Cuomo, but Don Lemon sure did squeeze out a sour line last week, a line that rightfully landed him in time out and a dose of formal training, as his boss, Chris Licht put it.
Lemon has long had a particular brand of on-air delivery, one that many would agree exudes excessive self-righteousness and an “I know best” attitude. Had former President Trump made a personal cash donation to a cause Lemon has a high regard for, Lemon would have found reason to bash Trump.
Trump certainly was a lightning rod for criticism, but Lemon took his disdain to soaring heights. It is perhaps a disdain he has for anyone with a capital “R” behind his name. Or her name.
Thus, in assessing our former governor’s entry into the Republican bid for the presidency in 2024, the best — and worst — Lemon could conjure up on an edition of “CNN This Morning” was that Nikki Haley, at 51, is not “in her prime.” That comment came as a result of Haley’s position — a good one, by the way — that politicians should have to be subject to mental competency tests.
The 56-year-old dug a deeper hole by saying women are considered to be in their prime in their 20s, 30s and maybe 40s. What was he talking about? Prime for childbirth or just prime for anything? If this represents his actual beliefs, then why did we not hear Don Lemon suggesting Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein were “not in their prime?”
His comment was nothing short of ignorant and narrow-minded. But it did show us another side of Lemon. Perhaps his “formal training” will make him contrite, and not a sexist.
Better yet, perhaps his training will make him more aware of the strength, stamina and skills women bring not only to political positions, but the workplace in general. Many of these women of the same age as Lemon will no doubt outpace him long after his prime. Maybe he’s already past his prime, but that’s CNN’s call.