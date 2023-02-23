He might not have waded as deep into the troubled waters as his BFF and CNN colleague, Chris Cuomo, but Don Lemon sure did squeeze out a sour line last week, a line that rightfully landed him in time out and a dose of formal training, as his boss, Chris Licht put it.

Lemon has long had a particular brand of on-air delivery, one that many would agree exudes excessive self-righteousness and an “I know best” attitude. Had former President Trump made a personal cash donation to a cause Lemon has a high regard for, Lemon would have found reason to bash Trump.

Tags