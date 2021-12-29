If you’re thinking the new CDC guidelines that cut in half the number of days COVID-positive people should isolate — from 10 to five — are driven more by economic and political factors than health science data, you’re not alone.
While the omicron variant is less severe than the delta variant, it is, nonetheless, spreading quickly, and that will mean more hospitalizations resulting from the virus’s spread. So now might seem like an odd time to tell people to reduce their isolation time. Of course, the recommendation is also dependent upon people exercising good sense, if not common sense. Testing positive and exhibiting significant symptoms should translate into those people staying home, isolated and not returning to work or school. Should, however, is a key word. We all know or are that person who slogs through work even when sick with a fever. We all know or are that person who cannot afford to lose a day’s pay.
With staffing shortages and inflation, there’s a need and certainly a push to get people back to work, and some people, including politicians from the top down, might be willing to roll the dice on keeping America’s workforce on the job, even at the risk of exposing others to the COVID-19 virus.
We still believe the health science that good, not decorative, face masks and vaccinations do and will continue to mitigate the spread of the virus. And yes, we are keenly aware that some people still contract the virus not only after a second vaccination, but also after receiving a booster shot.
Whether politics or economics or both come into play in the CDC’s latest recommendations certainly is a concern when no solid scientific data accompanies its ruling. So be proactive. If sick, isolate as long as you feel sick and can isolate. Get retested. Wear a mask when around others. And by all means, get vaccinated or get the booster if you’ve already had your initial shot or shots.
Let your own health and the health of others be your primary guiding light.