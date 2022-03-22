“The next steps will be bringing these resources and community partners together to continue the conversation and find solutions that are right for Greenwood.”
That paraphrased comment by Barbara Ann Heegan, Greenwood SC Chamber president, brought to a close a lengthy discussion on housing in Greenwood.
We agree. The housing summit was but one good initial step in addressing the need not just for housing, but for a variety of housing to meet the needs of a diverse population.
There has been ample discussion of the need for the type of housing that might discourage high-income earners from living in the Simpsonville area, but last week’s summit helped highlight the needs of others, such as seniors looking to downsize, single-parent households, renters looking toward homeownership and more. There was even some focus put on what now defines the nuclear family, which often is made up of fewer than four people.
Addressing the needs, wants and concerns of existing homeowners will be no easy task. While many people will quickly agree there is a housing need, they might also be inclined to oppose a planned development. It’s the NIMBY approach. Yes, we need it, but Not In My Back Yard.
Still, communities want and need to maintain their character, as City Manager Julie Wilkie noted during the summit. And there are good reasons for having planning departments and zoning regulations. Uncontrolled building and growth can be disastrous, no matter how well intentioned.
So it is our shared hope that the summit last week has laid the foundation not only for constructive discussion, but also constructive solutions to Greenwood’s housing needs. It will take some time, but there is not an infinite amount of time available to address the issue. Work will need to be done quickly and efficiently, and with all the right people at the table.