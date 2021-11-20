Anyone else get confused about politicians’ positions?
We — at least, that is, South Carolina’s Gov. Henry McMaster — don’t want to accept more federal Medicaid funding to expand medical coverage for more low-income adults, and we really, really don’t want federal coronavirus relief money, but then we excitedly share how we are going to spend the federal bucks we are getting.
South Carolina ranked among the lowest in the nation when it comes to gas taxes and began, in bipartisan fashion, fixing that problem so we could begin — finally — fixing our roads and bridges. But now gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham says if he is elected he would suspend the tax because, well, because right now the price of about everything, including gas, has soared. You’d save a whopping $5 on a 20-gallon refill. So, what about those bridges and highways? Do we suspend the fix too?
Those who sling political products in our faces, such as “Let’s go Brandon” shirts, masks, stickers and more point to President Biden’s “failure to secure our Southern border” while failing to point out that Biden’s predecessor promised and failed to build a beautiful wall, to be paid for by Mexico, to completely secure the southern border. They point to Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, while neglecting to note the president’s predecessor initiated talk of withdrawal. Would he have botched it? We’ll never know.
Republicans and Democrats seem to gravitate toward John Kerry-esque navigation of political waters with “I was for it until I was against it” finesse.
Rock band Genesis is playing in Charlotte tonight. It would be fitting if they were to wrap up the concert with their song “Land of Confusion.”