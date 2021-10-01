Superintendents and school boards of the Lakelands, you have a great opportunity before you to show exemplary leadership in these trying times during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With Tuesday’s ruling from the U.S. District Court for South Carolina, you should feel more comfortable in doing what is right by our state’s public school children. Adopt and issue a mandate that face masks be worn by students inside school facilities.
Sure, appeals processes are already underway. Sure, you want to consult your legal counsel, which we hope would at this point side with the court’s ruling that the legislature’s budget proviso that tied your hands as the school year began cannot be enforced.
You have school nurses to treat children when they become sick. You have school resource officers to protect children. You have rules designed to keep order and maintain safety, rules that can be enforced through such steps as expulsion.
So why not have a rule that helps prevent the spread of a virus that is affecting children and adults alike? Why not enforce a mandate that protects children, teachers, staff and others that school children come in contact with?
You say the safety and well-being of children and staff is a No. 1 priority. Prove it.
We’ll even offer a catchy phrase you can roll out with your mandate: From the bus stop to home, we have you covered.