If sometimes you find yourself a little frustrated with your public school board, just remember this: You could live across the lake and be in Laurens County School District 55.

District 55 is not in this newspaper’s coverage area. That said, the district — more specifically, the district’s most recent attempts to have a board of trustees meeting — has garnered plenty of attention, including ours, especially among TV stations in the Upstate and, of course, its own community newspaper.