If sometimes you find yourself a little frustrated with your public school board, just remember this: You could live across the lake and be in Laurens County School District 55.
District 55 is not in this newspaper’s coverage area. That said, the district — more specifically, the district’s most recent attempts to have a board of trustees meeting — has garnered plenty of attention, including ours, especially among TV stations in the Upstate and, of course, its own community newspaper.
It’s not quite enough to make into a mini-series, but trust us, there’s plenty of drama across the way. There have been efforts to oust the superintendent, Ameca Thomas. Performance issues or skin color? Good question. There have been efforts to unseat the board’s chairwoman, Cathy Little, who has kept those efforts at bay with procedural rulings. And two relative newcomers to the board resigned at the last meeting. Oops. We mean at the last attempt to have a meeting. Granted, one stepped down because he moved out of the district he represents, but “upheaval” and “District 55” are synonymous these days.
We applaud our compatriots across the way, the Laurens County Advertiser, for their editorial stance on the matter this past week. The editorial headline sums it up well: “Down to 4 members, District 55 board unable to do its job.”
After a recap of events, the editorial reads: “Now the board is unable to make the most basic decisions for the teachers, the administration and, most of all, for the students as it awaits the August 1 special elections to fill its ranks with three more members.”
Next came the wakeup call for the board and, frankly, all those enumerated in the previous paragraph:
“When boards of education are unable to govern at the most basic levels, the state reserves the right to take them over. This would be an embarrassment for District 55 if it were to happen.
“But unless this ship is righted and right soon, it would also be appropriate.”