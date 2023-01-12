Whenever someone is in a position of leadership, it is a given that not every decision he or she makes will be met with affirmation and approval.

As state superintendent of education for the past eight years, Molly Spearman naturally had her supporters and her detractors. Perhaps the toughest years were her last as she and all of public education did their best to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. A Republican, Spearman did not always share the same views as others in her party, including Gov. Henry McMaster, especially during the pandemic.

Tags