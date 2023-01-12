Whenever someone is in a position of leadership, it is a given that not every decision he or she makes will be met with affirmation and approval.
As state superintendent of education for the past eight years, Molly Spearman naturally had her supporters and her detractors. Perhaps the toughest years were her last as she and all of public education did their best to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. A Republican, Spearman did not always share the same views as others in her party, including Gov. Henry McMaster, especially during the pandemic.
This much, however, is safe to say about Spearman and the philosophy she brought to the job of superintendent. Whatever she did and said, she did and said with the best interest of public school children in mind.
Get that, please. The school children. Yes, of course she cared about and listened to those in school administration and, most especially, those tasked with educating the state’s school children. But that largely single focus of hers was her compass, her guiding light. It kept her on task and, as much as is feasible in an elected office, it kept her out of a lot of the political quagmire that engulfs so many who seek and find themselves in office only to wind up veering off the course they outlined when running.
Thus, Spearman’s sage advice to her successor, Ellen Weaver, which she shared with the Index-Journal’s Lindsey Hodges while she visited the schools in her home of Saluda on her final day on the job. Her advice for Weaver is to make decisions based on what’s in the best interest of all students, followed by teachers.
“And that once you get elected, I believe it’s best to leave the rhetoric of the campaign trail behind and really to focus on what’s best for our students in South Carolina,” she said.
Molly Spearman is a product of the Lakelands as a Saluda-born and raised resident, and a graduate of Lander College, now Lander University.
Lakelands residents can and should be proud of what she did in serving public education and, most important, the students of our public schools during her two terms as superintendent.