What a pleasant surprise it was for us at the Index-Journal when we received a card and hand-written note from Ninety Six resident and longtime subscriber Sheila Juergens.
While the paper has been doing its best to weather a couple of storms — downed newspaper routes that have wreaked havoc on our delivery capabilities and, understandably, caused subscriber unrest, more calls to report missing papers than we could handle at times in addition to server crashes and computer issues of late — Juergens helped us achieve a bit of balance in our lives and refuel our supply of “feel good, despite all else.”
Juergens, whose letter appears on this page today, offered words of kindness and encouragement when, honestly, we needed them most. Believe us, we understand the angst some readers have shared in recent weeks. You pay for a product, you expect a product to be delivered. The problems belong to us, not you, the customer. All you really want and expect is what you paid to receive. We get it.
Still, as we continue chipping away at various issues that have dogged us of late, we cannot help but greatly appreciate it when someone takes the time to share some sympathy, tries to help build us up and not tear us down and offers words of encouragement.
We know there are other customers like Juergens who have shared kind messages via calls, emails and in passing. We appreciate them as well. But the card and hand-written note? Well, they really lift our spirits and help solidify our resolve to continue trying to do our best by our readers.
You know, we should all strive to have that Juergens approach in our daily dealings with other businesses and their employees. What with two years of COVID-19, inflation, staffing shortages, et al, these truly are trying times for employees and business owners alike.
In short — and you know how we enjoy finding opportunity to apply lyrics here —