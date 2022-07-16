Keyiona Hill should not be dead.
The 29-year-old woman was shot and killed last Friday at Uptown Bar and Grill in Greenwood. Her killer did not target her. Police say he sought revenge because of some disagreement he had with employees at the bar weeks earlier. If guilty as charged, his solution to resolving the spat seems to speak to how he handles his anger. Shoot people. Even randomly.
It’s a pattern Christopher Longshore Jr. seems to have well established in Greenwood. Now facing charges in the July 8 shootings, including the round that killed Hill, Longshore was out on bond for a shooting that injured four people at RajN’ Rooster. That shooting took place nearly five years ago to the day. Let that sink in. Five years. Again, in that case, it was an argument that police say led Longshore to pull out a gun and fire multiple shots.
So what charges was he facing? Discharging a weapon within city limits? Assault? No. He was facing four — that’s FOUR — counts of attempted murder. And, of course, possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
In the 2017 case, Judge Frank Addy Jr. set Longshore’s bond at $30,000, with a condition that he live with a relative in Greenville and wear a GPS monitor to track his movement. He was not to be in Greenwood County but for two purposes: to meet with his attorney or appear in court.
Sen. Karl Allen, D-Greenville, was Longshore’s attorney. When he is not busy representing criminals such as Longshore, Allen is in Columbia helping write and pass South Carolina laws. And he has a say in who gets to serve as a circuit judge. No potential conflict of interest there, right?
So, while the trial stemming from the 2017 case had yet to take place, in March of 2019 Allen sought an amendment to the bond order. Remove the GPS monitor, says he, and 8th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Demetrios Andrews agrees. Document signed, all go on their way.
That’s logical, right? After all, Longshore was ordered not to come to Greenwood County but for two reasons, so why the need for a monitor to track his movements and ensure he doesn’t disobey that order? We see how well that worked in the life of Keyiona Hill last Friday.
Only a few months after the GPS monitor was removed, Longshore found himself in trouble again. In September of that year he was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. If the RajN’ Rooster case taught the system anything, it’s that Longshore and guns do not mix well. In that case, Judge Lee Miller gave Longshore a personal recognizance bond. That’s a fancy term that means Longshore didn’t have to pony up any money. With four counts of attempted murder and an order not to be in Greenwood County, it would seem the man’s prior record would warrant a raised eyebrow and more than a wrist slap.
There were other charges Longshore faced in the ensuing months leading up to last Friday’s shooting, including drug charges, but this one is the real stinger, the last straw, so to speak. On June 9, Longshore was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and his $5,000 surety bond paid through a local bonding company. And yet, the solicitor’s office did not seek bond revocation based on the drug or gun charges. That alone should have landed Longshore behind bars and saved Keyiona Hill’s life.
The community and certainly the family of Keyiona Hill are due answers. Her killer should not have been anywhere near Uptown Bar and Grill. He should not have had a gun. He should have already been tried for the 2017 shootings and, most likely, should have been behind bars.
Law officers make arrests and bring charges. The rest is up to the court system, and our system of sentencing and bonding. It is time to take a serious look at who gets to appoint judges. A judge who is appointed by a state lawmaker and who has to determine the fate of that lawmaker’s clients might well be influenced more by the relationship with the lawmaker than by what is truly just.
We do not pretend to be lawmakers, lawyers or judges. But we think we can recognize when something is terribly, terribly wrong with our legal system. And we think we and others are justified in calling for substantial reform. It’s about far more than closing bars earlier.
If people are genuinely serious about combatting violent crime then let’s start by examining who makes the laws while yet representing the criminals who violate them. Let’s look at conflicts of interest. They surely exist. Let’s demand reform. For Keyiona Hill and those victims before her.