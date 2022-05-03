May has arrived. That means in just a matter of a few weeks Greenwood’s festival season gets into high gear, beginning with the South Carolina Festival of Flowers, which is entering its 55th year.
The Greenwood S.C. Chamber of Commerce has been a longtime player in pulling together the festival, but this year the Chamber’s board opted a change of course, one that will see the organization and oversight of the festival contracted out.
With the Chamber facing a significant staff shortage, the board had concerns that the necessary work that goes into lining up event sponsors, committee chairpersons, volunteers and such would put too much strain on the Chamber’s current staff.
Stephen Gilbert, who has led the Greenwood Community Theatre as its executive director for some years now, is stepping into that role. While his window to pull all together has a narrow gap before it closes, the timing should work out fine for him and the theater. The theater’s show season is well underway and in good shape. The role he will play with the festival began late last week and will run through the end of the festival, which essentially wraps up the end of June.
What strikes us is that while it might have been easier to chalk this up to more COVID fallout and call off this year’s festival, people are coming together yet again in Greenwood with a can-do and will-do attitude.
We recall the “Stay Alive — Drive 55” campaign that set the national maximum speed limit at 55 mph. These people are determined to keep the Festival of Flowers’ 55 alive as well.