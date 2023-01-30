As is the case with so many things, the classified documents debacle that is unfolding before us all has no party allegiance.
The problem — classified documents leaving Washington, D.C. for the homes of presidents and vice presidents — is neither a Democrat or Republican matter. But rest assured, it does matter. Or should.
We, as have you, heard the posturing and plausible explanations for how classified documents might get mixed up and tossed in a box of personal possessions, such as a child’s letter to their father, the president, or wind up in a box with a hat or Teddy Bear. Or maybe even with a favorite recipe shared by a White House staffer.
Obviously, whatever those boxes were purported to hold, the contents mattered little, like so many boxes of papers and keepsakes any one of us might store in our garage or attic for posterity’s sake. One day, we surmise, after our demise, our kids or grandkids will sort through the boxes, smile or shed a tear and, in all likelihood, toss the contents out.
That, however, is not much consolation when classified documents are at play and can slip into the wrong hands. Maybe there is something to the claim that there is overclassification of documents — the idea being that just to be safe someone in a clerical position and armed with an ink pad and rubber stamp would label just about anything, maybe even credit card junk mail, as “classified.”
We still think there should be a far better process with explicit rules and oversight for ensuring classified documents stay put. But more than that, we have to wonder why, in this digital age, classified documents cannot be shared via read-only media and that, once read, self-destruct, leaving the original copy where it needs to be. Heck, it worked for the “Mission Impossible” team back in the 1960s, so surely our crack government agencies can come up with something similar.