You might have noticed a sea of letters to the editor or, as we like to label them for more than a year now, voices of the people.
Today’s page is a quilt of letters as was the Monday Viewpoints page. What’s gotten people all fired up enough to write a letter to the editor? The upcoming elections.
Monday was the deadline to receive letters of endorsement for candidates in our area races and, not surprisingly, some of the letters published here today came in just ahead of the deadline. We have been publishing the letters as quickly as we can and, in an effort to clear the decks, so to speak, we have opted to bulk load the letters and forgo a second columnist a time or two.
Why so early with Election Day not here until Nov. 8? Easy answer is early voting, absentee voting and a general desire to let readers and even ourselves take a breather from the political stewpot.
But we are glad to see what appears to be a particularly heightened interest in this year’s election. Granted, the bulk of letters have centered on one race, House District 13, but that’s OK. Sure, we’d like to see what we call the grassroots races generating letters of support for candidates, but we’d also like to have seen an influx of letters related to other statewide offices. One or two letters dealt with the race for state Secretary of Education and the gubernatorial race did not turn into a letter generator either.
In the coming days, we will publish the last remaining letters about this election season and, as we said, give everyone some breathing room. Now it will be up to the candidates themselves to get their messages out with speaking engagements and maybe even local advertising that goes a tad deeper than those made-for-TV sound bites.
That said, this is a good time to remind readers that you are welcome, even encouraged, to write on other topics and issues that affect your daily lives — matters that surpass who wins and who loses on Election Day.