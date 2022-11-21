No, the headline is not referring to jokes you might tell, although that’s generally good advice.
Rather, we make reference to our surroundings, our roadways and highways, our businesses, our own properties.
If you missed it in Friday’s edition, it’s time for the annual “Team Up 2 Clean Up” litter campaign in Greenwood County. But this is about more than just collecting and properly depositing trash. It’s also about making our surroundings dress up a little for the holidays. Think of it as you might tidy up your own yard and home, and decorate it for the holidays in preparation for guests you are going to host.
Yes, for the most part the focus is on litter that absolutely ruins our otherwise beautiful landscape. And yes, volunteers are needed to help get those areas that often go unaddressed.
We and, no doubt, Amber Nappier does as well, wish there did not have to be a special cleanup time set aside to beautify our county, but the hard reality is that there are just too many people who lack pride in their homes, their yards and the general landscape. And so it goes that Nappier, who is the county’s litter prevention coordinator, and Keep Greenwood County Beautiful team up for cleanup.
Want to help? To register to do a litter cleanup, fill out the online form at bit.ly/3TFI6l7.
And if you can’t volunteer at this time, please at least consider scouting out your own yard and neighborhood. Pick up, pitch in. It all helps out.