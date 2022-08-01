At the risk of sounding anti-jail and anti-prison, having already weighed in on a “lock ‘em up” approach that’s all too often taken to resolving crime, we say let us all hope that Eden Hendrick is successful.
Hendrick is the newest state Department of Juvenile Justice director and she’s promising needed change to our state’s juvenile prisons. Her two predecessors underperformed and ultimately resigned the post.
A state audit of the juvenile system found, among other substantial problems, that the in-house police force was “useless and ineffective” and that children in the system’s care were not kept safe. The U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division also found that kids were held for months in small concrete cells, that staff had choked, hogtied, slapped and bitten juvenile detainees.
If you wonder how such treatment of imprisoned juveniles can possibly result in a reformed and successful adult, welcome to the club. If you deem such treatment appropriate, then you no doubt cheered Strother Martin in his role as the prison warden in the 1967 movie “Cool Hand Luke.”
Hendrick, 41, is a prosecutor who is now tasked with reforming a system to which she sent some children. That might raise an eyebrow about her ability and even inclination to be a reformer, but she deserves a chance to put into action the words of reform she has uttered.
One might imagine and hope that her experience as a prosecutor actually gives her insight into the needs these incarcerated juveniles have beyond just serving a sentence. Certainly, we would hope, she recognizes the mistreatment many juveniles received is, at the very least, inhumane and counterproductive to desired outcomes.
So yes, give Hendrick a chance, but give her the tools and resources she needs to accomplish the monumental task before her. Without that, Gov. Henry McMaster is only setting her up for failure and might find himself with yet another letter of resignation on his desk, the desk where the proverbial buck stops.