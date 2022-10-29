Ah, yes. Monday was just another normal day in America, right?
St. Louis. A school. A shooter. A teacher dead. A student dead and only seven others injured. But hey, good news. The shooter is dead, too. Taken down before he could wipe out a few more lives and elevate his act to the status of another “mass shooting.”
So you see, as long as there’s a responsive police or security guard detail, there’s really no cause for concern that a 19-year-old armed with an AR-style weapon and 600 or so rounds of ammo was on the loose on a high school campus. There’s a lesson for Uvalde, Texas, right?
And hey, it’s also likely that no one really had a clue that the shooter felt so isolated and alone that his only solution was to kill people he did not know. And maybe no one knew he had that much firepower in his possession. But that’s OK because, really, shouldn’t every 19-year-old have a cache of weapons and ammo? Isn’t that their constitutional right? What could possibly go wrong in a scenario in which a person is a loner who has enough firepower to potentially wipe out an entire school?
Your takeaway, readers, should be that this was just one of those things that happens in America. So often, in fact, that it’s beginning to get relegated to a newspaper’s inside page. Shootings are now as American as baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet.
Why, there’s absolutely no need for further discussion on mental health, regulating the sale of certain types of guns, getting to the root of why such shootings are so commonplace in America or any of that.
No sir, what we need to do is cling to a literal and uninhibited translation of our Second Amendment rights as we might cling to our children and grandchildren while thanking God they are not victims — yet — of such a shooting.
Oh, and of course we should also stand at the ready to offer victims and their families our continued thoughts and prayers. Because that certainly is a sufficient response.
Yes indeed, just another normal day in America.
New Hampshire’s state motto is “Live free or die.” Maybe the nation should adopt as its motto “Live free and die.” Or take a cue from Sir Paul and go with “Live and Let Die.”