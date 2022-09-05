We have taken a break ourselves today in recognition of Labor Day. We dug into the archives and found this editorial is, essentially, timeless, even in the aftermath of two-plus years of a pandemic. And so we share it again, with perhaps a minor revision or two.
There is a certain irony about today. The whole weekend, actually.
Today is Labor Day, a day set aside to recognize the achievements – economic and social – of our country’s workers.
A brief history of the holiday on the U.S. Department of Labor’s website tells us the day was created by the labor movement in America. Eventually, state governments picked up the banner, passing ordinances in the 1880s to recognize the day. That led to a more organized movement to get state legislation passed in recognition of laborers’ achievements, and in February 1887, Oregon was the first state to pass a law recognizing Labor Day. Soon thereafter, New York, Colorado, Massachusetts and New Jersey hopped aboard the movement and established Labor Day holidays. In the ensuing decade, more states followed suit and, in June 1894, Congress established the first Monday in September as a legal holiday to recognize and celebrate the country’s workforce.
Labor Day is an appropriate holiday, as this country’s national holidays go, but surely the irony is not lost on a good many of us. Think about it. If you’re not on a long weekend getaway or hitting the backyard for a family barbecue get-together, where are you? That’s right. Shopping.
Yes, today many businesses are closed. Government offices are most certainly closed. Obviously, many service and health care providers remain open because, essentially, they have to. Law enforcement remains on patrol, fire department personnel are on standby, hospital emergency room staff and floor staff are working their shifts. Even here, at the newspaper, a crew is working to produce tomorrow’s edition. In electronic format only, by the way. News, as you well know, takes no holiday.
Yet, stores everywhere are wide open and touting big sales. It’s not quite on par with Black Friday, the day set aside each year to officially launch the Christmas shopping season, but it’s a big retail weekend nonetheless.
Granted, many in the retail business are more than happy to get the hours that accompany working Labor Day weekend so they can put some money in the bank. Some even specifically ask to work the holiday while others beg for the day off to get in one more trip to the beach before summer officially ends.
Still, the irony hangs over this holiday like a great cloud of smog hangs over L.A. because today is a day to recognize the “contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country,” as the Department of Labor so succinctly puts it.
If that is genuinely the case, more than 100 years after its establishment as a national holiday, wouldn’t more stores be closed so their workers could be honored? Wouldn’t we have parades with average working people waving to the crowds?
Instead, many workers simply trudge off to work today, like any other day, to provide for themselves right along with providing for the “strength, prosperity and well-being” of their employers.
There is one more bit of irony to this holiday when considering how many American laborers’ jobs we have jettisoned to other countries.