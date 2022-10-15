Jukie Leary Jr. has led a life dedicated to helping people.
As an OB-GYN practicing in Greenwood, Jukie touched thousands of lives, literally and figuratively. Deliveries, surgeries and general provision of health care to others in a career spanning nearly four decades, is but one, albeit substantial, aspect of Jukie’s service to others.
This past week, Jukie, flanked by family members, dedicated The Leary Clinic at the Greenwood Genetic Center. The clinic, named for his late sister, Dianne Patricia Leary, will lead neuromuscular disorder research. Dianne had a rare disorder, CMT, that damaged her peripheral nerves. She died in 2020 from complications caused by the disease. Thanks to his and his family’s care for others, research done right here in Greenwood might one day lead to a cure for CMT and other neuromuscular disorders. Another substantial aspect of Jukie’s service to others.
And last year, Jukie co-founded a free health clinic for women at Greater Greenwood United Ministry. Yet another aspect of his service to others.
An avid outdoorsman who also cares about the planet’s natural resources and shares his passion and knowledge with youth, Jukie has touched lives well beyond the bounds of health care through involvement with the National Wild Turkey Federation, the state Department of Natural Resources, scouting and more.
Jukie Leary certainly would be deserving of this paper’s weekly thumbs up, but he is and was deserving of much more. We can think of few others who were more deserving as a recipient of the state’s highest civilian honor, the Order of the Palmetto, which he received the same day he dedicated the clinic in his sister’s honor and memory.
On behalf of untold numbers of people’s lives you have had a positive impact on in the past and, with the research that will be conducted at The Leary Clinic you established, the positive impact you will have on future lives, thank you.